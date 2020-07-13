United Supermarkets said they are working hard to keep customers and employees safe from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – United Supermarkets said they are doing everything they can to keep the spread of COVID-19 down in their stores.

Paul Evans, the Regional Vice President, said the extra safety measures start the second customers walk in the store.

“We might even offer them a mask if they would like to have one. If they don’t want one then we’ll just assume they have one of the exemptions that was stated by Governor Greg Abbott. We can’t ask them what those exemptions are but we have to assume that they are claiming an exemption,” Evans stated.

There are a few exemptions to the mandate like a disability, or medical condition that prevents a person from wearing a facial covering.

“First and foremost we’re enforcing the social distancing. We have the markers throughout the floors and we try to keep areas where people tend to congregate clear and free,” Evans explained.

Evans stated there a few customers that are not very fond of the new mandates or do not understand them clearly.

“We have a few that want to ask the question why are you not making that guest wear a mask and legally we can’t,” Evans said.

However, the response to United’s new policies has received more support than backlash.

” I’d say there has been more positives than negative. They appreciate what United, Market Street and Amigos are doing to provide a safe shopping experience,” Evans stated.

To see more on what United is asking from customers and employees we have provided you a link to keep you updated on the newest information from United.

