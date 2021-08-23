United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 9th annual Teachers on the Rise program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets announced, that for the 9th year, it has partnered with Mrs Baird’s to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program.

Every month during the school year three teachers are recognized — one from an elementary

school, one from a middle school/junior high and one from a high school. Each winning teacher will

receive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets and $100 American Express gift card courtesy of

Amarillo Custom Box Company.

Each student who nominates a winning teacher will also win a $50 American Express gift card from Mrs Baird’s.

United Supermarkets said to add extra incentive for students to get the nominations going, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have filled a bag full of back-to-school goodies that will be given to a random student who makes a nomination in the first month. Included in this gift bag will be a $50 American Express gift card for the student and Free Mrs Baird’s Bread For A Year for the student’s family!