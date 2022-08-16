AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials at The United Family, United Supermarkets along with Mrs. Baird’s will partner for the kick-off of the 10th annual Teacher on the Rise program at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 SW 45th #100.

Officials detailed that the program aims to celebrate teachers for their hard work and dedication towards their students as three teachers, one from an elementary school, one from a middle school/junior high, and one from a high school, are nominated every month during the school year.

In addition, officials said that Mrs Baird’s will hand out back-to-school treats and nomination information at the event.

You can find the teacher nomination entry form here.