AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s recently announced the kickoff of their 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program, in which students nominate area teachers to be recognized and celebrated for their work.

A news release detailed that a kickoff event will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at United Supermarkets, located at 3552 S. Soncy Rd. Organizers will be in attendance to hand out back-to-school treats and to provide further information about nomination opportunities.

The Teachers on the Rise program, according to the release, recognizes three teachers across the High Plains every month of the school year, including one elementary school teacher, one middle school/junior high teacher, and one high school teacher.

Those interested can nominate a teacher for the program here as both teachers and students will have the chance to win prizes.