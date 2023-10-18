AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread have announced the September winners of the 11th annual “Teachers On The Rise” program.

In a news release, the United Family said the September winners are:

Abby Billington of Highland Park Elementary School (HPISD)

of Highland Park Elementary School (HPISD) Taylor Sims of Blakemore Middle School (Boys Ranch ISD)

of Blakemore Middle School (Boys Ranch ISD) Brett Howard of Canyon High School (Canyon ISD).

“We are thrilled for our first round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With the majority of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

“This has been a tremendous start for the Teachers On The Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director.

Officials said the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbecue in Amarillo, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket of Mrs Baird’s goods.

Teachers can be nominated on the Mrs Baird’s website.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.