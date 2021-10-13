United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s announce ‘Teachers On The Rise’ monthly winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread have announced the winners of the ninth annual Teachers On The Rise program for the month of September.

United said it has received many nominations since the school year began from students across the area explaining why they believe their teachers deserve the special recognition.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

The September winners are:

Katy Escobedo of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy;

of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy; Shanna Swicegood Bohan Middle School;

Bohan Middle School; Tammi Lewis of Clarendon High School.

“We have had a tremendous start to this year’s Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Each winning teacher receives the following:

$100 United Supermarkets gift card;

$100 American Express gift card;

Gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

Additionally, the student responsible for nominating a teacher who wins will get a $50 American Express gift card.

Those who wish to nominate a teacher can do so here.

The Teachers On The Rise program is sponsored by the Amarillo Custom Box Company and Kids Incorporated. You can always check the latest winners on both Mrs Baird’s and The United Family Facebook pages.