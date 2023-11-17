AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the October winners for the 11th annual “Teachers On The Rise” program on Friday, featuring two Amarillo ISD teachers and one teacher from Canyon ISD.

The October winners announced by organizers include:

Stacy Stewart of Wolflin Elementary School in Amarillo ISD;

Karmin Vasquez of Fannin Middle School in Amarillo ISD; and

Becca Barkley of Randall High School in Canyon ISD.

“We are thrilled for this round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family, “Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With the majority of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

Organizers noted that winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbecue in Amarillo, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket of Mrs Baird’s goodies. Students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Those who would like to nominate a teacher can do so online here.