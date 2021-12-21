United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s announce November’s ‘Teachers on the Rise’ winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the November winners of the ninth annual Teachers On The Rise program.

The winners for November are Julie Gates of Clarendon Elementary School, Holly Ziegler of Lorenzo de Zavala Middle School, and Chelsey Merrigan of Spearman High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card, and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers can be nominated here.