United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos to begin Hatch Chile Season, offer roasted chiles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos are set to begin their Hatch chile season by roasting fresh Hatch chiles at all locations for the first two weekends starting today, July 30, according to a press release from the United Family.

The release said that the chile season is not only about providing guests with roasted chiles but also “helping to educate them about the peppers.” Guest can learn about the roasting and growing process during this time.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of roasting fresh hatch green chiles at our stores,” said

Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “Each year, we look forward to

showing our guests how delicious and versatile these chile peppers can be. They are going to see

them all over the store.”

Special products will also be available in several departments and produce will have fresh peppers, salsa, hatch guacamole and a wide variety of Fresh Cut selections involving Hatch chiles while the bakery will have hatch pound cake and muffins, the release said.