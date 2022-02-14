AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos announced it is kicking off its fundraising campaign for Make-A-Wish North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.

The United Family said guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out. The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas which directly supports the region.

The United Family said the event will take place at the United Supermarkets located at 5807 SW 45th Avenue in Amarillo.

To celebrate the kick-off, a Make-A-Wish Ambassador and United Family team member will make the ceremonial first donation of the campaign.