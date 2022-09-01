AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets are set to kick-off its “Aisles of Smiles” fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the United Supermarkets, located at 5807 SW 45th Ave.

According to a news release from The United Family, customers can purchase qualifying products throughout the store and a portion of the sale will benefit the MDA from Sept. 1-14.

The United Family added that guests will be able to donate money to MDA through a “donate-at-the-register” campaign.