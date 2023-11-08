AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets announced that it has partnered with Kellogg’s to donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc. in Amarillo, which will be handed out to area kids at a mobile book fair on Thursday at Ridgecrest Elementary School, located at 5306 SW 37th Ave.

The book handouts will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the school and the donation of the books is part of Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program, made possible with Kellogg’s partnership with United Supermarkets, according to officials.

Visit the Storybridge website to learn more about its literacy programs for kids, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.