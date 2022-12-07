LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets & Market Street announced that all locations statewide will celebrate National Brownie Day on Dec. 8.

According to United Supermarkets’ press release, to ensure everyone can enjoy brownies the bakery department in each store will be stocked with several different brownie options as well as other baked treats.

The United Supermarkets & Market Street in Amarillo is located at 2530 S. Georgia.

Brownie Fun Facts: Did you know?

· The first brownie ever made, like other culinary mishaps (the sandwich, pizza, potato chip) was actually a mistake. The baker didn’t have baking powder and ended up with an unleavened fudgy treat.

· The classic brownie consists of only butter, sugar, chocolate, eggs, and flour. Unsweetened chocolate is used so more sugar is required to balance the bitterness.

· The largest brownie ever made was at the Hudson Valley Chocolate Festival and Holiday Crafts Show in Suffern, New York, in 2001. Using 750 lbs. of melted chocolate chips, the mammoth brownie weighed in at 3,000 lbs.