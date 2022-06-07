AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to The United Family, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s presented a check for $25,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the United location on Soncy Road.

The United Family detailed that the donation is part of the Nourishing Neighbors initiative and the Feed the Love Campaign, which is meant to help Snack Pak 4 Kids continue their mission of feeding children throughout the community.

“We are blessed to be able to help our community through this amazing partnership with Kellogg’s,” said Paul Evans, RVP for the United Family. “The work that Snack Pak 4 Kids does for this community is so important, and we hope these funds will support their mission of helping children who are at risk of being hungry.”

According to The United Family, Snack Pak 4 Kids has grown and now serves more than 10,000 kids in 51 different school districts.

“We value our partnership with United Supermarkets and initiatives like this are a key part of our aspiration towards Kellogg Company’s vision for a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said Kathy McDonald, with Kellogg’s. “We are so proud to contribute to the important work of Snack Pak 4 Kids as we all collectively fight against hunger.”