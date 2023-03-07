AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarket donated 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army Amarillo through the ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative.

During the fall months, proceeds are raised when customers shop at United and purchase Ranier fruits pears and apples.

The Pears for Pairs initiative has taken place the past four years and aims to help organizations serving the homeless community. United officials said they know the importance of socks for those facing homelessness.

“We know that socks are a very important item for someone that’s in a homeless shelter or needing some assistance needs,” said United Supermarkets Store Director, Fernando Noriega. ” This is just a great program.”

Salvation Army Amarillo is one of five organizations that received sock donations. Salvation Army Corp. Officer Major Tex Ellis shared socks are one of the most requested items for those coming through their doors.

“When we help those in need, usually the things that are needed are things we take for granted every day,” said Ellis. “To see people give, to make things like this possible and to be able to help someone with things we just don’t normally think about. It’s a blessing to us and we certainly want to always be there and be ready to help those that come through our doors.”

Ellis shared that Salvation Army keeps their doors open by clothing, food and monetary donations from the community.

Officials with United said over 5,000 pairs of socks have been donated to charitable organizations across Texas over the past week. Throughout four years of the program 20,000 socks have been donated across the state.