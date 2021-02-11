United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 6 Panhandle area teachers as a Teacher On The Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the December and January winners of the eight annual Teachers On the Rise program.

The winners for December and January: Candice Williams of Gene Howe Elementary(Canyon ISD), Jennifer Peatrowski of Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy(River Road ISD), Akaisha McKillip of River Road Middle School, Katherine Nusz of Sunray High School, Justin Nuckols of Tascosa High School and Brandi Brame of Panhandle Junior High.











courtesy The United Family

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, communications & community relations manager for the United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition, especially right now. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “With hundreds of nominations, we have heard many testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms and virtual learning. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Wining teachers receive a $100 United Supermarket gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Amarillo Custom Box Company and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

The United Family said since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have come from students and families across the panhandle explaining why their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond and deserve special recognition.

Every month during the 2020-2021 school year, the program honors three teachers- one elementary, one middle school/junior high, and one high school teacher.

To nominate a teacher in the Panhandle, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.