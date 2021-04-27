AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – United Supermarkets and Market Street are set to donate 4,200 pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Bank this morning (April 27).
Said the Company, “Now in its eleventh year, this donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.”
Over the next week, United Family stores in Texas and New Mexico are set to donate more than 39,000 lbs. of apples.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Idaho lawmaker accused of rape had been warned previously
- Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021
- Chef Ron shows us how to make Beef Birria Ramen
- Skunk with head stuck in milkshake cup rescued without raising a stink
- United Supermarkets and Market Street to donate over 2 tons of apples to food bank