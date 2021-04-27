United Supermarkets and Market Street to donate over 2 tons of apples to food bank

Hello friends and good morning. Another mostly cloudy day is ahead of us and we're starting out mild and pretty calm. High-level clouds continue to move overhead while a blustery front arrives from the west, allowing for high wildfire danger again. Avoid outdoor burning once more, especially if your county has a burn ban. The eastern half of the area gets enough moisture for afternoon severe thunderstorms, likely to produce large hail up to two inches in diameter, and strong downburst winds up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is low but present. As we heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s, we'll look for scattered storms to develop after 2 pm near the dryline, and Amarillo will be included in that risk. Storms continue into the evening hours before dying out later. Stay alert for updates today.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s and a few more storms will be possible, though the severe weather threat comes down.

Brisk winds get much drier for Thursday as the sky clears out and we'll heat up to the 70s but then a summertime warming trend takes over for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday and click here for weather alerts today.

Meteorologist Chris Martin