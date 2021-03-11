United Supermarkets and Creative Solutions in Healthcare host shopping spree for healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday and Friday, United Supermarkets will join Creative Solutions in Healthcare will host a grocery giveaway at store 1501 E. Amarillo Blvd. at 6:30 a.m.

United Supermarkets said an employee from both the Amarillo Center for Skilled Care and Five Points Nursing & Rehab will have an opportunity to run through the store for three minutes and fill their cart with as much as they can.

United Supermarkets said this event is a “thank you” from the Creative Solutions in Healthcare to their employees for a long year of hard work.



