United Supermarket, Market Street to celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarket and Market Street are set to celebrate National Teddy Bear with a fundraiser for children’s healthcare in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, according to a press release by The United Family.

From Sept. 9 to the end of the month, special teddy bears will be available for purchase in every store in the floral department. The release explained that for each teddy bear purchased, a $1 donation will be made to a local American Cancer Society chapter.





According to the release, Childhood Awareness Month began as a way to raise awareness and funds for those affected by childhood cancer. The American Childhood Cancer Organization stated, “one in 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.”

Bradley Gaines, director of floral for the United Family, explained what he hopes will come out of the fundraiser for National Teddy Bear Day.

“We are so excited to offer our guests this opportunity to support their local chapters of American Cancer Society while also getting to take part in National Teddy Bear Day,” Gaines said. “We hope this will be a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities. Look for the special bears in a floral department in your area.”

According to the release, customers can also purchase and donate the bear and team members will deliver donated bears to the American Cancer Society for their children’s program.