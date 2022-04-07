LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said it is offering the second round of COVID-19 booster doses to eligible individuals after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the second round of booster doses.

The second round of booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receiving the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose. People who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago.

Those who are eligible for the second booster dose can get it by visiting one of the United Family’s participating pharmacies or by making an appointment here.