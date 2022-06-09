BOSTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from GasBuddy recently announced that the national average price of gas in the United States has increased to more than $5 per gallon, with the average price increasing 66 cents per gallon in the last month.

According to a news release from GasBuddy, this comes after the inventory of gasoline around the country has decreased by more than one billion gallons since the start of March. Officials are relating this to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increase in demand going into the summer. Officials also cite the increase in the price of oil because of the Russian war on Ukraine, decreasing the supply. as well as the decrease in the United States’ refining capacity.

This comes after GasBuddy has reported numerous gas price records set in 2022, including average diesel prices reaching an all-time high at $5.16 per gallon on April 29 and overall prices rising above $4.25 per gallon on May 5, according to the release.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the release. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

Officials with GasBuddy are recommending that drivers “shop around” for the best prices, pay with a gas card or pay with a gas rewards credit card. According to the release, they also recommend for people to drive more cautiously to increase fuel efficiency.

