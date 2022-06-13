AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos will offer a list of vaccinations for people traveling this summer.

“We all know how exciting it can be to embark on that highly anticipated summer vacation,” said

Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager and vaccine expert for The United Family. “However,

nothing quite ruins a trip like getting sick. Fortunately, United Family pharmacies are equipped to

handle a wide variety of immunizations for both domestic and foreign travel.”

List of Vaccines offered by United Pharmacy

Pneumonia

Shingles

Meningitis,

Tdap

HPV

Cholera

COVID-19

Typhoid

Yellow Fever

Whooping Cough

Travel vaccination consultations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 866-277-2843.