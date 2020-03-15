United On SW 45TH changing hours amid COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With so many trying to do their part in containing the COVID-19 Corona Virus, United in Amarillo will now make changes to their hours, to help their employees clean stores, and restock shelves for their customers.

The United on SW 45th Street issued a statement today saying, hours for their store will change immediately in an effort to help their customers and employees.

Below is a statement from Nancy Sharp, Manager of Communications and Community Engagement for United.

“Effective immediately, the United Supermarket on SW 45th Street and normally open 24-hours daily, will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.

The change in store hours will give team members an opportunity to clean stores and restock shelves. These hours will remain until further notice. For more information regarding The United Family’s efforts during the coronavirus outbreak can be found at https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/.”



You can view both the store and pharmacy hours below.

Store & Pharmacy Hours:

United Supermarket # 529 located at 5807 SW 45th in Amarillo

Store hours: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Pharmacy Hours: Sat-Sun 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Drive-Through Open 24 hours.

