AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets along with Mrs. Baird’s Bread recently honored three Amarillo teachers for the tenth annual “Teachers On The Rise” program for November.

A press release from The United Family detailed that Shelly Nebhut of Rolling Hills Elementary, Dr. Kimberly Myers of West Plains Junior High, and Kelli Harter of Randall High School were named the winners.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With plenty of the year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“In our 10 years of hosting the program in the Panhandle, we have had the privilege of honoring 249 deserving teachers in our area,” said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise. “We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations throughout the school year.”

The winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarket gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging, and a gift basket with Mrs. Baird’s treats, according to The United Family. In addition, the students who nominated the winners received a $50 American Express gift card.

Interested students can nominate a teacher from their school here. Follow United Supermarkets and Mrs. Baird’s on Facebook for more information on the program.