United Family to host three-day hiring event for grocery store locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family locations throughout the state, including United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos, are looking for more workers as the holiday season nears.

According to a news release from the organization, the entities will host a three-day hiring event for full-time and part-time positions. from 3 to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday (Nov. 3). Those interested in positions will be able to text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply for a position. Those interested can also show up at any store location for an on-the-spot interview.

New team members will be eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus and will be able to start shifts at a store as soon as the next week, the release stated. All members will also have opportunities to have access to benefits like grocery discounts and paid time off.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” Shannon Miller, the executive vice president of talent management for The United Family, said in the release. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”