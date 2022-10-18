LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Family of supermarkets announced that its locations across Texas and New Mexico raised more than $182,700 for those living with various diseases.

According to a news release from the chain, locations of the United Family raised $182,717.56 for those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases during the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Aisles of Smiles campaign between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14.

According to the release, the donate-at-the-register portion of the campaign accounted for $94,967.56 of the total funds. The rest came from purchases of qualifying products throughout the month of September, where a portion of the purchase was donated to MDA.

This campaign helps benefit research at various hospitals throughout New Mexico and Texas and helps make the MDA’s Summer Camp possible, the release said. The association has helped accelerate research, advance care and advocate for family support for more than 70 years.

“We are so thankful to have once again partnered with MDA for the Aisles of Smiles program across our stores,” Sidney Hopper, the president of The United Family, said in the release. “Every donation empowers children and adults with neuromuscular diseases, especially now that we’re seeing the impact of MDA’s investment in research resulting in treatments. We are proud to support their mission and thankful for the support of our guests.”