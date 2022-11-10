LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family provides extra recognition on Veterans Day for team members honoring them for their military service.

According to a United Family news release, team members who served in the military will wear a Veterans pin as a way to proudly display their service at work on Veterans Day. United said the pins will also display the team members’ branch that they served in.

“Just because we traded in one uniform for another doesn’t mean we want our service to be forgotten,” said John Jameson, regional vice president for The United Family and Marine Corps veteran. “As a vet myself, I can’t tell you how awesome it is to proudly display the Corps on my name tag. It also gives me great pride to know that I work for a company that wants to highlight that service to our country.”

The United Family said that it supports every veteran of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force and views them as heroes.

“We are thrilled that the new veteran recognition pins have been such a hit with our teams,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “I hope people know that while these men and women on our teams may have finished their military service, they are still serving communities every day through their work in our stores. If a guest notices one of the pins, we hope they’ll give them a quick word of gratitude, especially this Friday.”