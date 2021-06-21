United Family pharmacies offering childhood and adolescent vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even though summer is in full swing for many children and their families, the beginning of the school year is quickly approaching. Over the last 15 months, restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected many people’s ability to see their healthcare providers and receive routine treatments like immunizations.

According to the CDC, the doses of routine childhood and adolescent vaccines administered were substantially lower in 2020 when compared to the same time periods of previous years. Much of this decline directly corresponds with the times when state governments and jurisdictions were issuing stay-at-home orders.

“Reports from middle schools across Texas and New Mexico indicate that thousands of middle school kids are behind on immunizations that are needed for them to return to school in the fall,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager for the United Family. “United Family pharmacies are ready and willing to fill this healthcare gap.”

While immunization levels started to return to normal toward the end of 2020, the rate of immunizations is not moving fast enough to make up for the decrease seen earlier in the year, according to the CDC.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is strongly encouraging parents to act now so that their student is ready to go when school resumes in two short months.

“We are well-positioned in communities across West Texas and New Mexico to help families right now,” Tidwell said. “With no appointment needed, the ease and convenience of getting your child’s immunizations done at a United Family pharmacy will make getting back to school in the fall as painless as your next trip to buy bread and eggs.”