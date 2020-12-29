United Family offering vaccines to healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last week, the United Family began the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers in several of its pharmacies across the state.

As of right now, the United stores are only offering vaccines to anyone in the Phase 1A category for no out-of-pocket cost.

The Phase 1A category is anyone who are health care personnel who work at hospitals, pharmacies, emergency medical services, and other medical facilities.

Purser said the allocation of the vaccines to the various united family stores is done by the state of Texas.

“Initially not all of our locations received vaccines in the narrow distribution of the vaccine, which is the current phase we are in. But we expect more locations to have vaccines available as it becomes readily available,” said Purser.

Purser said they have to follow the phased guidelines due to the limited nature of the vaccines.

The state of Texas will soon roll out Phase 1B vaccine priorities which will allow people age 65 years older or people 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness to receive the vaccine.

Purser said if you are a health care worker and would like to make an appointment to get vaccinated, you must sign up online, which you can find at the following link.