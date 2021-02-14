United Family of Stores announces early closings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, February 14, and Monday, February 15, The United Family of stores will close grocery store operations at 9 PM, local time, except 24-hour locations.

All United Supermarkets, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and Market Street stores in Texas and New Mexico will close at 9 PM. All 24-hour stores will remain open to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.

All stores will open at normally scheduled times on Monday, February 15.

United Express fuel centers will also close store operations at 9 PM, while fuel pumps remain open around the clock.