AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Untied Family chain of supermarkets, along with Mrs. Baird’s Bread, announced that six area teachers were recently honored as part of the ninth annual Teachers on the Rise program.

According to a news release, students and families across the region nominate area teachers, explaining how they go “above and beyond the call of duty” and why they believe the teachers deserve special recognition. The groups recently announced the winners for April.

According to the release, the winners for April and May include:

Jennifer Munoz of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy in the Amarillo Independent School District;

Kristy Johnson of Bushland Middle School in Bushland ISD;

Anthony Crinella of Amarillo High School in Amarillo ISD;

Joyce Grange of Claude Elementary in Claude ISD;

Abbey Havens of Bonham Middle School in Amarillo ISD;

Larissa Cunningham of Amarillo High School in Amarillo ISD.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this year`s winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We thank everyone for keeping the nominations going all year long!”

According to the release, teachers who are honored as part of the program receive gift cards as well as other items. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a gift card.

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month during the school year, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

For more information, or to nominate a teacher, visit the program’s website.