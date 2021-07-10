United Family Market Street locations host ‘Taste of Texas’ expo to showcase local products

AMARILLLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family hosted its Taste of Texas Expo at all of its Market Street locations in Texas today, and the expo will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., tomorrow, July 11. According to company officials, shoppers were able to sample Texas based brands local brands that are sold in Market Street stores.

United representatives told KAMR, shoppers can find products from 10 local businesses on their shelves. The expo gives customers a chance to try products and items they may otherwise not get to sample.

“Eight or 9,000 people come through here the next few days,” said Dale McCutchen, Assistant Store Director at Market Street. “They get to taste test stuff they don’t normally get to taste sometimes, and it sure helps the product out, the business out, and gets some of the new stuff off the ground, and start selling.”

Items in the expo range from deli products to the market, and bakery. United officials said some of the foods available for sampling include Padrino’s Tamales, Opa’s Smoked Sausage, Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese, In-House Smoked Turkey, Rambler Sparkling Water, Poppi Soda, Market Street Texas Brownies and much more.