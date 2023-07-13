AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertson Market, and Amigos are set to host their third annual “Bacon Fest,” from now until Aug. 1 at their Texas and New Mexico locations.

According to a United Supermarket press release, each location aims to provide a selection of bacon-related products throughout the store that its guest can choose from.

Officials said bacon products include:

Bacon mac and cheese,

Bacon cookies,

Ribeye bacon burger,

Hatch chile bacon meatloaf

“We are so excited to launch our third annual Bacon Fest,” said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for The United Family. “From bacon cookies to bacon-wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest allows us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways to cook with bacon. Some say you can’t buy happiness, but with our bacon creations we hope that will get you pretty close!”