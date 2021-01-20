United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo with Pears for Pairs initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to The United Family, 1,000 pairs of socks will be donated to Salvation army following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

The donation will take place, according to the announcement, at the United Supermarkets located at 5807 SW 45th, in Amarillo.

From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the

proceeds were reported to have went to purchasing Hanes® socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

The United Family reported that a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Witchita Falls.