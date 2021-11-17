United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announce October Teachers on The Rise winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread have announced the October winners for the ninth annual Teachers on The Rise program.

The winners for October are Amy Worsham of Olsen Park Elementary, Steffany Ward of Gruver Junior High School, and James Capes of Highland Park High School.

We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family.

The United Famil said the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card, and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s baked goods. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers can be nominated for the Teacher on The Rise program at this website.