United Family and March of Dimes celebrate 20 years of partnership with launch of new fundraising campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and March of Dimes are celebrating 20 years of partnership with the launch of a news fundraising campaign.

Today, June 6, United on 45th is collecting donations at the register for the March of Dimes.

The money raised in this campaign go to help mothers and babies in Amarillo.

“So today we started our kickoff for the March For Babies scan tag program so were doing that through our registers so anybody that comes in to our stores you have the opportunity to donate from a dollar on up and all of those proceeds go to the March of Dimes,” said Fernando Noriega, Store Director of United Supermarkets.

Since 2001, the United Family and its guest have raised more than $1.1 million to support March of Dimes.