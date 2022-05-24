AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Express fuel & convenience stores recently announced the launch of the donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign that benefits Special Olympics in local areas set to run until June 8.

“We are so thankful to be in a position where we can help support the mission and activities of the Special Olympics,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for The United Family as well as board member for Special Olympics Lubbock. “These organizations across our trade areas do so much good for their communities. We are excited to do our part to help.”

The United Family detailed that it has been a sponsor of the Special Olympics since 2015 and has raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics chapters across the region.

Visit The United Family website for more information on the campaign or visit the Special Olympics Texas- Panhandle area Facebook page.