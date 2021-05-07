United Express fuel & convenience stores launch fundraiser for Special Olympics in Texas & New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Express fuel and convenience stores in Texas and New Mexico launched a donate-at-the-register fundraiser that benefits Special Olympics chapters in their local area.

The United Family said United Express and the United Family have raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics chapters across the region.

“We are so thankful to be in a position where we can help support the mission and activities of the Special Olympics,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for the United Family as well as board member for Special Olympics Lubbock. “These organizations across our trade area do so much good for their communities. We are excited to do our part to help.”

The United Family said guest can contribute to the fundraiser by adding any dollar amount to their bill at check out in any of the 38 United Express locations in Texas and New Mexico.