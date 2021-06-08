United Express and the United Family present Special Olympics with check for $22,285

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Express and the United Family presented the Special Olympics of Texas with a check for $22,285. This was the amount raised across all the United Express locations around the state.

The United Family said the money raised during this campaign will be split up among the areas and communities in which they were raised.

“We are so proud to continue our support of the Special Olympics through our fundraising campaign across our United Express locations,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for the United Family. “The mission of the Special Olympics is a very important one. We are so blessed to be a small part of helping them complete that mission.”