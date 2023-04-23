AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local community dance team, the “Unique Stepperz” offers classes in hip hop, R&B, and different forms of Latin dance.

“Unique Stepperz” allows people of all ages to come together and embrace their love of dance. The dance team began with CEO Carnell Malone’s passion for dance and desire, to build an outlet for people who have the same passion.

“Culture that’s what it is, we bring a culture together, I don’t limit myself to just one style of dance. I do multiple styles of dance such as aerobat, and Latin dancing, which also brings the community together. So, it’s a place like I said, where people can, who wants to dance of all walks of life can come like express themselves,” said Malone.

The dance team has performed in the Juneteenth parade, the “Amarillo Holiday Spectacular” held at “The Center for Performing Arts” and many other events not only in Amarillo but across the Panhandle.

One of the dancers for the Unique Stepperz, “Los Baildores” team Adrian Ortega said that for him dancing is an escape.

“The love of dancing, you know, feeling the beats to my body moving just dancing is a way to get away from problems and stuff you know, focus on the other person the rhythm of each other building chemistry,” said Ortega.

Forever Ramirez, a dancer for the Unique Stepperz youth dance team said that she loves being able to perform in front of people across the Panhandle.

“I think my favorite dance we ever performed was during Juneteenth last year. It was very fun to see a lot of people come out and watch us and support us while we’re supporting something that’s really big as a community and I like really love the way that we work with our city,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said that she did a tryout for the “Tascosa Belles Drill Team of Amarillo” and will be a part of their dance team next fall. Another dancer for the Unique Stepperz youth dance team, Serenaty Gonalez says she plans on attending Odessa College and continuing her dance career there.

Za’ryan Malone, a dancer for the Unique Stepperz youth dance team said that he plans to continue the legacy his mom and dad started with Unique Stepperz for generations to come. Another dancer Caddyn Jackson said that he has been dancing since he was a baby and wants to continue to dance.

To learn more about how you can join Unique Stepperz, you can visit their website.