CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is seeking assistance in locating Levon R. Sink, 64, of Clayton, N.M.

According to reports, Sink was last heard from on June 16 around 9:55 p.m., after he left a taxi from the Doubletree Hotel in Albuquerque. Sink was expected to travel home Friday afternoon on June 17, but has not returned. Officials said Sink’s destination and whereabouts are not known. He is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Officials described Sink as a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat and wearing western-style clothing.

Anyone with information on this New Mexico Missing Endangered Person Advisory is asked to please contact UCSO at (575) 207-9101or dial 911.

