UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The service boundaries for Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc., will include residents of Union County with the help of $43.4 million in recently announced federal funding, according to the company, meaning upcoming better access to high-speed internet for the area.

According to an announcement from Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, the funding was made possible through the $65 billion authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and paired with commitments by the United States Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion to support growth in rural areas.

The improved connectivity, said the Oklahoma-based cooperative, is expected to grant residents and businesses in Union County better access to telehealth services, distance learning opportunities, and e-commerce platforms.

“Moreover,” said the announcement, “the enhanced broadband infrastructure will attract new businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and generate job opportunities, thus stimulating the local economy.”

With federal programs meant to provide internet service discounts to low-income communities, the co-op said the new broadband services were designed to be affordable. People using Medicaid, SNAP, or tribal assistance programs could qualify for monthly bill discounts ranging from $30 to $75.

“The USDA’s decision to allocate these funds demonstrates a commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering the growth of underserved communities,” said Kelly Schlegel, Director of the New Mexico OBAE, “This substantial investment will facilitate the expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure, enabling individuals and businesses in Union County to thrive in the digital age.”

This development comes as federal and state initiatives continue to work to expand connectivity and internet access around the country, such as federal grants meant for rural parts of Texas, Alaska, and other places in the US that experience gaps in service and reliability. The Texas Broadband Development Board also recently held a Digital Opportunity Plan survey for the public as it works to create strategies to expand connectivity in the state, and local-level projects such as that between the City of Amarillo and AT&T aiming to expand access in the Barrio neighborhood are also in motion.