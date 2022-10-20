SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County.

Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor and was a member of the New Mexico National Guard for over two decades.

Aragon is expected to fill a vacancy created by the death of a former Union County commissioner, according to the governor’s office. Walter Craig Hall died on Aug. 12, according to published information from the Hass Funeral Home, and left his position as Union County Commissioner open for the governor’s appointment.

Grisham also appointed Stephanie DuBois to the Otero County Commission, noted by the announcement as a small business owner in Tularosa. DuBois will fill a vacancy created after Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed by the court.