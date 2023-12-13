Update: 9:06 p.m.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on 64/87 near Royce Rd. Officials report no one was injured in the crash.

Another vehicle crash was reported involving two vehicles on HWY 56, Springer HWY, about 15-20 miles from Clayton.

Officials report there is zero visibility. Officials stress that people should not drive if they do not need to.

Original Story

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports that Highway 87 towards Texline is becoming snow-packed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the road is snow-packed and icy. Officials said people should not drive through it unless they have to.