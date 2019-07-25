‘Unfound’ podcast event re-examining Thomas Brown case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A special event for the “Unfound” podcast trying to help missing persons was held in Amarillo this evening. The conversation in tonight’s live show is re-examing the case of Thomas Brown.

Brown was missing for two years before his remains were found in January and the investigation into his death continues.

While Thomas Brown’s remains have been found, the answers to his case are still missing.

Penny Meek, Thomas Brown’s mom said, “We don’t have, aside from his remains being found, we don’t have any new information. No answers. I think they’ll come, but it’s just gonna take a little time. The waiting is hard.”

Meek is still holding out for hope. While she waits, the community is rallying together.

“Last year we did a meetup in Panhandle, and it went really successful. So this year, I just decided to kind of invite everyone to just kind of meetup and talk about the case,” said the event coordinator for this evening, Sharmin Hart.

“These people come together, they talk about the case. Do they know anything, how can they help,” said Ed Dentzel, the creator of “Unfound.” He dedicates himself to each case he covers.

“I’m not personally solving them. I just publicize them and try to do the best interviews and get the most information out to the public,” said Dentzel.

He might not solve them, but he helps whenever he can.

“He reviewed a video clip that I had from a video clip that I had from a business in Canadian, and actually found some stuff that I don’t think anyone else had discovered yet,” said Meek.

Until the full truth of her son’s death is discovered, Meek will always be grateful for any support they can get.

“I have a good support group. Without them and without all these people behind us, it would be hard to do,” added Meek.

It was a surprise to everyone in the room that Dentzel showed up in person. It was just supposed to be a live Q&A streamed online, but he made the trip from Florida, knowing how important this support was to the community.

Thomas Brown’s case is not the only story the podcast has covered. The series has been running since September 2016.

