Underwood Law Firm to donate blankets to residents at care home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Underwood Law Firm is giving back this holiday season as the company recognizes that many people are unable to enjoy the season with loved ones, according to the law firm.

On Friday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m., the law firm will be giving blankets to residents at Legacy rehabilitation and Living. The company stated that “the firm is dedicated to serving the people of these communities and the surrounding areas.”

The law firm added that they will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2022, with offices in Amarillo, Fort Worth, Lubbock, and Pampa.