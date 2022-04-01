AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is set to host a “Missing in America Honor Mission” to honor the identified but unclaimed remains of eight honorably discharged service members at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at the War Memorial Veterans Park.

According to the Memorial Center, the veteran remains will leave the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 7:00 a.m. on April 7 and stop in Lubbock to pick up the remains of two more honorably discharged veterans. The group will then be joined by additional Patriot Guard member from South Texas as they travel to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, arriving at 1:00 p.m. on April 8.

The Memorial Center reported that seven of the service members were Vietnam War Veteran, while one served during peacetime, one served in the Navy, one served in the Coast Guard, and six served in the army.

The 6:00 p.m. ceremony at the War Memorial will include an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the Star Spangled Banner, presentation of colors, and reading of the service member’s names, said the Memorial Center.

In addition, the War Memorial detailed that Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner and Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, MD, Medical System Director, Amarillo VA Healthcare System are the featured speakers.