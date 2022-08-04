AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The UV forecast is an important factor to consider when we have to be outside for long periods of time. Especially now since exposure to the sun is at its highest in the summer months.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Harris, “Ultraviolet radiation is basically one of the many types of forms of energy coming out from the sun, the sun gives us the visible spectrum. That’s what you and I see. But then it also the sun also emits energy that we can’t see. And ultraviolet radiation is part of that. And so these rays that are coming in from the sun, can cause skin damage.”

“The sunburn is basically just the physical way of us knowing that our skin has been damaged, but your skin has actually been damaged anytime you just walk outside,” Harris concluded.

This is why we always recommend using a sunscreen of 30 Sun Protection Factor (SPF) or higher to protect your skin from any sun damage.