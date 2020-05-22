UIL unveils plans for summer practices

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The UIL has officially released it’s guidelines for how high school sports can begin to make their way back onto the playing field.

The Texas UIL released their plans today through their twitter page, you can see that tweet below.

UIL Releases Summer Strength and Conditioning and Marching Band Practice Guidelines



— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 22, 2020

Starting June 8, the UIL will allow summer strength and conditioning and marching band practice to start.

For athletics, attendance to these summer workouts is completely optional for the student. It is also the students choice to use locker rooms or showers.

Something not surprising, all surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.

This is just a few of many regulations schools must follow.