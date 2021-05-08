UIL State Track Meet Gold Medal Report

Austin, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The UIL state track meet is on in full force, and there are several standout athletes from our area who are bringing plenty of gold medals back home.

Dustin Bryant of Wildorado won gold in the long jump with a leap of 21-7 and a half, which is the first gold in school history, according to Press Pass Sports.

Nazareth’s Emma Kleman won the 3200 meter Gold Medal with a time of 11 minutes, 33.38 seconds.

Makenna Byrd from Wildorado won a Gold Medal in the 100 meter and the 300 meter hurdles. According to Press Pass Sports, that’s the first Gold in girls program history.

Anna Hudson from Miami won Gold in the 100 meter and 200 meter.

Kenli Johnson from Happy ran the 400 meter in 59 seconds and grabbed a Gold Medal.

Stetson Jameson of Happy won Gold in the 300 hurdles in 39.38 seconds.